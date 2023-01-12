Steam Decks is a success and the Steam sales charts have been demonstrating it for months and months, given that the game machine is always in the top positions of the Top 10, if not directly before. With the beginning of 2023, more and more people will want to buy the console / PC and Valve knows it well, to the point of feeling compelled to remind players not to buy Steam Decks at “unofficial” sites or resellers.

Currently, there are only two ways to buy Steam Decks officially– Directly through Steam if you live in the US, Canada, UK or Europe, or through a select reseller in Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

L’Steam Deck Twitter account he then reminded that any Steam Deck sold through other sites or resellers is not “official” and said to be careful. Probably, Valve has received reports of users who obtained the console in other ways, perhaps with defects or problems (and in this case it is not Valve’s fault).

There is however another problem: in all those countries where the console is not officially sold, players have no other way than the unofficial ones to buy it. Let’s remember that large markets such as Australia, New Zealand and all of Latin America are still missing.

Luckily in Italy we don’t have these problems, but in case you don’t have the opportunity (or desire) to buy the Valve console, here are the best alternatives to Steam Deck: from consoles to true high-end PCs.