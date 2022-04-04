Given the confusion caused by the Steam Deck pre-orders, Valve has decided to better clarify to users in which month they can expect to receive their console, indicating it in the order page. At the same time, he began sending emails relating to Q2 orders, intended for those who booked his unit in time.

In a tweet posted on the official Steam Deck account, Valve said that starting today, Steam Deck shipments will be increased and more availability emails will be sent every week. In some cases, even double what was estimated.

So, if the fulfillment of your order is scheduled for Q2, check your email every day, because you only have 72 hours to confirm your purchase, paying the full amount to get the Steam Deck. If you do not confirm, your unit will be charged to the next buyer.

The novelty will certainly please all those who in recent weeks have had the unwelcome surprise of finding the order placed beyond the period indicated initially, due to the vagueness of the indications provided by Valve.