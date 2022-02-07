Valve prepares for the release of Steam Deck (February 25) with an update that aims to maximize the storage space on players’ systems by clearing the cache data. Normally this data is saved to the GPU to allow for easy loading of textures and shaders into the game, which obviously takes up a large amount of memory.

This should make it easier to use the 64GB version, which risks having part of its memory occupied by unnecessary files and being the one with the smallest memory size, it would suffer a lot. Also this update therefore reminds us that the launch is near and the possibility of playing Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice or Cyberpunk 2077 on the street could open new horizons.

Despite the generous size, as seen last week, it looks like the Steam Deck is actually very practical. We will wait for the detailed reviews of the product, which certainly arouses great curiosity.

Source: gamesradar.com