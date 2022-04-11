A little over a month after the official launch of Steam Deck, Valve is starting to confirm purchases in Italy. In fact, the first units of the new gaming PC have been delivered, although the problems were not lacking, but this time a user reported that the company seems to have also confirmed the purchases in Italy.

After Steam Deck debut on February 25, 2022 (we told you about it here), Valve’s new product has encountered some difficulties in distribution, partly caused by the semiconductor crisis. In any case, a user reported that Valve is starting to confirm purchases in Italy as well and, therefore, this would certify that the shipment of the product is proceeding despite the difficulties.

Steam Deck is so close to the concept of Nintendo Switcheven if in reality it is not a console, but a real one laptop on which you can play the video games available in your Steam library.

Valve has in fact thought of a machine created just for playing video games, and can be used anywhere. The US company developed Steam Deck in collaboration with AMD, in such a way as to obtain an ideal hardware to achieve your goals, despite small dimensions compared to a classic gaming PC.

Valve’s handheld device can be purchased directly on the site starting from 419 euros and Valve has already stated that it will not increase the price of the current Steam Deck SKUs, although in reality the American company may consider creating high-end models in the future.

Therefore, Valve finally confirms the purchases also in Italy, after a rather problematic initial launch due to various difficulties. We remind you that Steam Deck is available for purchase from 25 February and we refer you to our article, in which we told you about theNintendo’s intervention against the creation of emulators Nintendo Switch on Steam Deck.