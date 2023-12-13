When it comes to “sniffing” Steam Decks it is certainly not the first thing that comes to mind, yet in recent days there has been an increase in testimonies from people who take pleasure insmell the fumes of the handheld produced by Valve.

The company therefore had to beg users to stop, responding through its technical support to a player who asked for reassurance on this practice. “As with all electronic devices, inhaling fumes from vents is not recommended,” Valve wrote.

“Although there are no concrete indications in this sense, it should be avoid directly inhaling emissions from the device. We understand that this may be a simple meme, but please do not engage in similar behavior to protect your health.”

Exactly one month after the launch of Steam Deck OLED, frankly we didn't imagine we'd come across a similar issue.