Valve has posted the patch notes for a new client update coming to Steam Deck. The update adds several improvements to the console such as dual trackpad typing, an on-screen keyboard in desktop mode, a more intuitive sharing state, bug fixes, and more.

The portable PC is more than a game console, with the ability to be connected to a monitor and used as a complete computer. Keeping the comparison to a PC, Steam Deck also allows users to download almost any software to customize it to their exact specifications. Steam Deck owners will also be able to easily purchase parts in the future from iFixit if something goes wrong.

Steam Deck launched last month, but most pre-orders are still waiting to be fulfilled with Q2 orders having just received news over the past week. Many fans continue to look forward to the arrival of their coveted console.

To take a full look at the patch notes you can click here.