Today, February 25, 2023, Steam Decks turns one year old. Valve’s gaming platform has made a tour around the sun and continues to be highly regarded.

Steam Deck was first made available on February 25, 2022, although many players had to wait a long time before they could get their hands on it. There availabilityespecially for the first few periods, was really limited but that didn’t stop Valve players from waiting for it with trepidation.

In some parts of the world, Steam Deck isn’t officially available yet and many are forced to choose unofficial ways to get it. Valve has suggested not to do it, but the response from fans has been quite explicit.

Beyond these problems, Steam Deck is highly regarded. The focal point of this platform is the possibility of using a good portion of your Steam library and thus starting to play many titles in portability that were previously “locked” on your PC.

In our review we explained to you that “It is absolutely not easy to analyze the positive and negative aspects of such an atypical machine, at times ingenious, certainly visionary and capable of positioning itself on the market in total solitude (or almost). But above all it is difficult to give the due weight to these aspects since they are all extremely dependent on the expectations and real gaming habits of the end user and therefore may or may not represent barriers against which one could run into.”

“So in conclusion, is Steam Deck a product that deserves to be purchased? Yes, but only if you are ready to live with its limitations and above all to accept the most negative consequences of dealing with what, after all, it is a PC. By insisting and not giving up, we are sure, you will be able to overcome these obstacles and, at that point, you will no longer be able to do without it.”

Tell us, do you have a Steam Deck?