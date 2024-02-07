Steam Decks it is a quality and much loved gaming machine, but exactly how is it used by gamers. We can get an idea in this sense thanks to ranking of the most played games (by number of hours) shared by Valve:

Some considerations on the Steam Deck ranking

The official ranking shared by Valve

First of all, we can see how Palworld managed to be among the most played games by number of hours in January 2024 despite having arrived on January 19th. The success of the game, however, was so great as to make the fact that it had less than half a month to climb the rankings irrelevant.

The success of Baldur's Gate 3 which continues to convince the public after months. For the rest, the ranking includes many obvious names, such as GTA 5, Diablo IV, roguelites such as Hades and Slay the Spire, perfect for mobility, but also more massive games such as Skyrim and Fallout 4. If you are surprised by the lack of Starfield in this list, please note that it is “Not Supported” by Steam Deck.

Finally, we leave you with our review of Steam Deck OLED.