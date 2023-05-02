Valve has revealed what are the most played games on Steam Decks for the month of April 2023 and, without too much surprise, we see that Vampire Survivors takes first place. Let’s see the complete ranking now:

Vampire Survivors Elden Ring Hogwarts Legacy Stardew Valley Resident Evil 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Cyberpunk 2077 Dredge Hades No Man’s Sky The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Broth The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition MONSTER HUNTER RISE Fallout 4 Slay the Spire Persona 5 Royal dead cells

Vampire Survivors, as mentioned, is first and surprises no one. Not only was it in first position in the past, but it is objectively a perfect game for Steam Deck. Let’s not forget that it’s a hugely successful video game, so it’s “easy” that it’s also a favorite of Steam Deck players. Among the additions of this list we find the recently released Dredge, of which you can read our review.

Dredge

In principle, however, Steam Deck is used for i great gamesalso because they are the best-selling ones, such as Hogwarts Legacy, Elden Ring, Red Dead Redemption 2 and the most recent Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Tell us, what are the games you play the most through Steam Deck?