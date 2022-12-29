Valve today opened the “Best of 2022” page on Steam, which celebrates the most important titles of 2022 for its store. Among the various categories present, also that of most played titles on Steam Deck in 2022, or rather from February 25, the official launch day of the console – PC.
We specify immediately that the one below it’s not a ranking and therefore the games are sorted randomly and grouped into various categories: Platinum, Gold and Silver.
The lists include the most played titles on Steam Deck based on daily active player counts throughout the year. Only games with Verified and Playable status are included in the list.
Platinum
- Stray
- MultiVersus
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Persona 5 Royal
- Cult of the Lamb
- No Man’s Sky
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Hades
- Vampire Survivors
- Elden Ring
Gold
- Broth
- Stardew Valley
- Tactics Ogre Reborn
- Rimworld
- GTA 5
- Terraria
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- God of War
- Slay the Spire
- Fallout 4
- Desk Job
- The Binding of Isaac Rebirth
Silver
- Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice
- dead cells
- Days Gone
- Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Valheim Mistlands
- Sonic Frontiers
- Return to Monkey Island
- Fallout New Vegas
- Doom Eternal
- Soulstone Survivors
- Gotham Knights
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Apex Legends
- Resident Evil Village
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
- Persona 4 Golden
- Hollow Knight
- Middle-earth Shadow of War
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Portal 2
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Tales of Arise
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Disc Elysium
Also from Steam’s “Best of 2022” page, we discovered the best-selling games in 2022 and the most played ones.
