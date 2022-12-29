Valve today opened the “Best of 2022” page on Steam, which celebrates the most important titles of 2022 for its store. Among the various categories present, also that of most played titles on Steam Deck in 2022, or rather from February 25, the official launch day of the console – PC.

We specify immediately that the one below it’s not a ranking and therefore the games are sorted randomly and grouped into various categories: Platinum, Gold and Silver.

The lists include the most played titles on Steam Deck based on daily active player counts throughout the year. Only games with Verified and Playable status are included in the list.

Platinum

Stray

MultiVersus

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Red Dead Redemption 2

Cyberpunk 2077

Persona 5 Royal

Cult of the Lamb

No Man’s Sky

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Hades

Vampire Survivors

Elden Ring

Gold

Broth

Stardew Valley

Tactics Ogre Reborn

Rimworld

GTA 5

Terraria

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

God of War

Slay the Spire

Fallout 4

Desk Job

The Binding of Isaac Rebirth

Stray is one of the most played games in 2022 on Steam Deck

Silver

Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice

dead cells

Days Gone

Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Rogue Legacy 2

Valheim Mistlands

Sonic Frontiers

Return to Monkey Island

Fallout New Vegas

Doom Eternal

Soulstone Survivors

Gotham Knights

Monster Hunter Rise

Apex Legends

Resident Evil Village

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Persona 4 Golden

Hollow Knight

Middle-earth Shadow of War

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Portal 2

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tales of Arise

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Disc Elysium

