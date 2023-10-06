Valve has already submitted a new one Steam Decks to FCC certification. More precisely, the request was made on August 13, 2023, as revealed by the agency’s documents. It’s about the first try of the arrival of an upgrade of the hybrid between a portable console and a PC which has achieved great success, so much so as to open a real market niche.

Although there is no official status, the documents speak clearly. Thus, the mysterious “Valve 1030” hardware, discovered a few months ago among the documents of the National Radio Research Agency of South Korea, has been identified as “Steam Deck” in the United States, a name that leaves little room for doubt.

Why didn’t it emerge sooner? Because just as done with the original Steam Deck, Valve used its own chip supplier Wifi and Bluetooth to avoid being noticed. The new Deck was in fact registered by a company called Quectel, not Valve, using a loophole.

Quectel has applied for a Class II modification permit to enable its chip to be certified Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth, FC66E, to retroactively also work in a new Steam Deck. This way Valve doesn’t have to certify the device, because its wireless chips have already been certified and don’t need to be tested again.