The most played games, in terms of number of hours, have been revealed on Steam Decks during the month of September 2023. The winner is Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian’s huge and beloved RPG. But let’s see the complete ranking of the 20 most played games:

Baldur’s Gate 3 Starfield Cyberpunk 2077 Elden Ring Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon Stardew Valley Sea of ​​Stars No Man’s Sky Vampire Survivors Red Dead Redemption 2 GTA 5 Dave the Diver The Binding of Isaac Rebirth Hogwarts Legacy Brotato Slay the Spire Fallout 4 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Hades The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt

The information comes from Steam Deck’s official X pageas you can see below, which asks players which games they have played in this period.

The Steam Deck ranking shows many well-known names often present in the Top 20, but at the top we find the great RPGs of the last period. Baldur’s Gate 3 was able to dominate, but obviously it must be remembered that Starfield is also available via platforms, such as Game Pass, which are not counted in this ranking.