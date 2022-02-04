Steam Deck it is a portable console hybridized to a PC indeed big. To understand the actual size, let’s see this series of comparisons made by youtuber Cary Golomb. Ours unsheathed well-known and other lesser-known machines, creating a series of truly indicative photos.

It starts with PS Vitawhich just can’t cope with Steam Deck.

Below we can see Steam Deck outclass the bulky in size Atari Lynx and hold its own against the size of two controllers side-by-side (Steam Controller and Xbox Elite Controller).

Not even the box of Game Boy he does it against Steam Deck, let alone the minute FamiCom

.

Nothing, the TurboExpress does not stand up to comparison. Nintendo Switch OLED he tries, but there’s nothing he can do.

And the GameGear? Absolutely not. Steam Deck is thicker, albeit finer, especially by mounting various accessories on Sega’s console.

THE Game Boy Advancenormal or SP, they are just a fragment of Valve’s portable console.

Even the forgotten NGage and the GPD Win 3 they don’t hold up. It looks like Valve has made the biggest portable gaming hardware ever.

L’Ayaneo approaches the Steam Deck, which can console himself for the narrow escape with a banana.

PSP could not miss in this roundup, but it is not a worthy competitor. But here’s a tick VirtuaBoy savage who wants to have his say. Steam Deck wins in width, but for overall dimensions and ugliness (jokingly) the unfortunate Nintendo VR console wins.

Staying on Nintendo’s ill-fated consoles, here’s a comparison with the controller of Wii U (which, however, is not a complete console).

In short, the essence is that Steam Deck is a remarkable object in terms of size. We hope that it is also well manageable.