Steam Deck is still under development and optimization, but is expected to arrive next month. Therefore, some details begin to come out, coming from alleged developers who would have alleged devkit in hand. This anonymous developer, spoke on Boiling Steam, thus revealed important information on battery life, charging times and much more.

Starting from the first point, at this moment it seems that the Steam Deck can stay on for about 2-5 hours of use, based on the use of the console APU. However, this would be an indicative figure of something that has not arrived on the market, but from the point of view of the uploads it seems surprising. There are no tangible differences between the supplied Micro SD and NVME SSD on PC which leads to the function Quick Resume able to resume the game directly from where the game left off.

Also onergonomics something has been said, comparing the use of Steam Deck to Nintendo Switch. The Valve console seems to perform better especially after long gaming sessions, thanks to a better key position and better weight distribution.

Source: wccftech.com