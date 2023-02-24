Apparently the hardware manufacturer Razer is considering whether or not to make one portable console similar to Steam Decks for the future. Razer just launched the Android-based Razer Edge portable console, but it doesn’t seem to want to stop.

The news emerged from an interview granted to Dexerto by product developer Kevin MacLeod and Global Director of Partnerships Justin Cooney, precisely on the occasion of the launch of the Razer Edge.

Questions included whether Razer intends to continue supporting the handheld console market. In this regard McLeaod replied that “I don’t think you will ever see Razer abandon mobile gaming. I believe Razer will show many exciting things related to the mobile market in the future. Be it consoles, controllers or anything else.” When asked directly about the possibility of a Razer Steam Deck-like console, Cooney replied: “Anything is possible, but for now we’re focused on the Razer Edge and we’re really proud of how it turned out.”

Naturally this is not a confirmation, but the fact that the possibility has not been excluded already suggests that at least Razer is evaluating the hypothesis, which could materialize in the future. For now, however, it is rightfully dealing with the Razer Edge, which appears to be a great product.