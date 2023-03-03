Steam Decksthe “portable console” at home Valvehas been available for a year now: the updates of the device are however always constant and, above all in this case, really interesting.

L’update 3.4.6reports the developer Valve Griffais on his Twitteris under construction and will soon allow Steam Deck owners to make the most of the graphic potential of the small console.

This update, currently in beta, will allow players to implement the ray tracing on a title loved by the public: Doom Eternal.

In Griffais’ tweet it is also reported that this update will improve some problems encountered on Steam Decks with the brand new Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and other titles.

Also featured in the tweet is a screenshot directly from Doom Eternalwhere it is possible to admire the effect of ray tracing on the title.

We do not currently have information on which games could be able to enjoy ray tracing in the future, nor do we have a set date for the release of this update, which entered beta yesterday.

For further information please visit the official site of Steam Decks.