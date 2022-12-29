Continues the evolution and support of Steam Deckswith the Valve device that can now rely on beyond 7100 games which result verified or otherwise playable within the library usable with the hardware in question.

As reported by Tech4Gamers, the list of games that are playable and verified (that is, that have passed all stages of certification and testing) amount to 7,124, but are increasing practically day by day, demonstrating the ongoing support offered by Valve and the developers.

This is essentially the most convincing thing about Steam Deck: beyond the composition of the hardware, which in its form factor is able to offer excellent performance even for modern games, thanks to cutting-edge components, what really makes the difference is extensive integration with the Steam environment.

Unlike other experiments seen in the past with similar or hybrid devices between PC and console, Steam Deck presents itself as a truly reliable and solid solution thanks to the support demonstrated by Valve, which allows truly functional use in portability.

Furthermore, the support seems destined to continue over the years, therefore the acquisition, although onerous, should in any case guarantee a convincing continuity of use. However, the first possible hints of Steam Deck 2 have recently emerged, with Valve explaining what it would like to change with the next model.