Valve announced a new model of Steam Decksit Steam Deck OLED, equipped – as the name itself suggests – with OLED displays. It will be available from November 16 in two variants, one from 512GB and from a different from 1TB. Let’s see the technical characteristics below.

More time to play – Steam Deck OLED has 30-50% longer battery life. We put a larger battery in the same case, and the OLED screen consumes less power. With an updated and more efficient AMD APU, you have much more time to play your favorite games.

Faster downloads – Steam Deck OLED features Wi-Fi 6E, which offers higher bandwidth and lower latency. This means faster downloads (up to 3x faster) and stable online play.

Lighter, cooler – Thanks to a larger fan and updated temperature management, the Steam Deck OLED runs cooler. It weighs 30 grams less, making it 5% lighter than the LCD model thanks to the OLED screen.

512GB OLED Steam Deck