If you are interested, you can purchase Steam Deck OLED at this address . The estimated delivery date is 3 – 5 working days, but if the number of purchases is numerous it is likely that the timing could be extended.

Specifically, in addition to the old model with 256 GB LCD screen (the 64GB and 512 GB ones are now discontinued, with the remainder sold at a discounted price), it is now also possible to purchase this new version, available in two variants the one with 512 GB SSD at the price of 569 euros and the 1 TB one for 679 euros, which also includes superior quality anti-reflective acetate glass, a case with removable lining, a Steam profile bud, a startup movie and an exclusive virtual keyboard theme.

For a few minutes Steam Deck OLED is available for purchase on the Valve store with the first models purchased which will be delivered as early as next week. For the occasion let’s do a summary of price and features of the new versions of the handheld.

Steam Deck OLED: the screen is just one of the many new features

Steam Deck OLED represents an important hardware revision for Valve’s console – PC, which among the improvements not only boasts a better quality screen, which however represents an element of great importance.

We are talking about an OLED panel, once again with 1280 x 800p resolution, but 7.4 inches, therefore slightly larger than the old 7-inch LDC version. The refresh rate is also higher, i.e. 90Hz instead of 60Hz. The display fully supports HDR with peak brightness of 1,000 nits, therefore capable of guaranteeing high contrast and much more vivid colours.

Under the body we find an APU with similar characteristics to the old one, but made with 6nm production process and 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM four-channel 32-bit 6400 MT/s versus 23 bit and 5500 MT/s of the LCD model.

However, the most interesting element for many people who play away from home is represented by larger 50Whr battery, capable of guaranteeing 3 – 12 hours of gameplay, according to estimates offered by Valve. We are talking about a 30 – 50% longer duration compared to the 40 Whr of the Steam Deck LCD.

Steam Deck OLED also features Wi-Fi 6E, which offers greater bandwidth and lower latency, and consequently also faster downloads, even triple according to Valve. Finally, inside the device there is a larger fan and the thermal management has been updated, which guarantees lower temperatures on average. For further details, please refer to our news with the complete specifications of Steam Deck OLED.

What do you think, are you interested in the new model of the console – portable PC from Valve? Let us know in the comments.