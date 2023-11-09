Steam Deck OLED it’s already a success, apparently: le reviews of the international press are very positive and they enthusiastically welcome the new handheld model, equipped with an OLED screen.

Published in conjunction with the announcement of Steam Deck OLED, the articles they praise the quality of the displaybrighter and brighter than the original one, as well as featuring absolute blacks and therefore substantially greater contrast.

The advantages, however, do not end there: Steam Deck OLED can also count on improved autonomy and a very interesting pricing policy, which retouches the entire price list by better organizing the device line-up.