News from Steam Deck OLED there are many and they are not limited only to HDR and more vivid colors, so much so that the latest analyzes of Digital Foundry have revealed that the new model also features a impunt lag generally lower compared to the LCD one.
For those who don’t know, input lag is basically the delay that occurs between entering an input and the action actually being shown on the screen. In the case of a portable device such as Steam Deck, the overall input lag is given by the sum of the time required for a game engine to process the command and that of the display.
According to the tests carried out by Digital Foundry, under equal conditions (same game and refresh rate cap) Steam Deck OLED has a input lag on average lower than 10ms compared to the old LCD model.
The numbers recorded by Digital Foundry
In the case of Doom Eternal, for example, at 60Hz and 60fps the Steam Deck OLED has an input lag of 68.7ms compared to the 77.2ms of the Steam Deck LCD, with a difference of 8.5ms. However, the new model in this sense also has an “ace up its sleeve” represented by the maximum update frequency of 90Hz. In this case the gap becomes wider, with Steam Deck OLED recording an input lag of only 51.1ms, therefore with a gap of 26.1ms against the 60Hz LCD model.
Digital Foundry also added that the tests among other things were done later the latest firmware of the console – PC which improved the input lag of the old models, otherwise the gap would have been even wider. For example, Doom Eternal on the Steam Deck LCD at 30Hz recorded an input lag of 162.3ms with the old firmware, 42.4ms more than the 119.9ms recorded after the update.
