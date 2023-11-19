News from Steam Deck OLED there are many and they are not limited only to HDR and more vivid colors, so much so that the latest analyzes of Digital Foundry have revealed that the new model also features a impunt lag generally lower compared to the LCD one.

For those who don’t know, input lag is basically the delay that occurs between entering an input and the action actually being shown on the screen. In the case of a portable device such as Steam Deck, the overall input lag is given by the sum of the time required for a game engine to process the command and that of the display.

According to the tests carried out by Digital Foundry, under equal conditions (same game and refresh rate cap) Steam Deck OLED has a input lag on average lower than 10ms compared to the old LCD model.