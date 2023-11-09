Valve has revealed the Technical specifications full of Steam Deck OLED, the new model that will be available from next week. The innovations compared to the LCD version are actually many and are not limited only to a higher quality screen.

Steam Deck OLED will be available in two variants of 512 GB and 1TB, with the new panel clearly representing the most notable innovation. We are talking about an OLED screen with 1280 x 800p resolution 7.4 inches, therefore larger than the old 7-inch LDC version. The refresh rate is also higher, i.e. 90Hz compared to the 60Hz of the previous model. The display fully supports HDR with peak brightness of 1,000 nits, therefore capable of guaranteeing high contrast, much more vivid colors, pure blacks and greater movement rendering.

As we said at the beginning, the important innovations are not limited to the screen. For example, the new APU fitted is identical, but made with 6nm production process and features 16 GB of 32-bit four-channel LPDDR5 RAM at 6400 MT/s versus the 23 bit and 5500 MT/s of the OLED model.

We also find a 50 Whr battery capable of guaranteeing battery life 3 – 12 hours of gameplay, according to estimates offered by Valve. We are talking about a longer duration of 30 – 50% compared to the 40 Whr of the Steam Deck LCD, certainly a very important improvement given that it is a portable device. The dimensions of Steam Deck OLED remain unchanged compared to the previous model, but the device with its 640 grams is 5% lighter than the original version.

Steam Deck OLED is also equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, which offers greater bandwidth and lower latency, and consequently also faster downloads, even triple according to Valve. Finally, inside the device it is present a larger fan and the thermal management has been updated, which guarantees lower temperatures on average.