Valve announced that in a few days, the November 16th to be precise, the new Steam Deck OLED will arrive on the market, an improved version of the previous portable console which will boast, among other things, an OLED screen.

Steam Deck OLED offers the same powerful gaming console/handheld PC experience as the original Steam Deck LCD, but with an HDR OLED screen, longer battery life, faster WiFi, and a host of tweaks and improvements across the board.

There LCD version it will only remain in the 256 GB size, while the others will be replaced by that OLED, with the inclusion of the 1TB version. Furthermore, a limited version in translucent color will also arrive, which will however only be available in America and Canada.

Steam Deck LCD 256 GB: €419

512TB OLED Steam Deck: €569

1TB OLED Steam Deck with: €679

Finally, while stocks last, they will be available for purchase previous versions to:

64GB LCD Steam Deck: €369

512GB LCD Steam Deck: €469

The Docking Station has also been put on sale, now at €89.

The new OLED version of Steam Deck will have, in detail:

HDR OLED display designed from the ground up for gaming

30-50% longer battery life.

Faster downloads with Wifi 6E

Improved thermal characteristics

5% lighter weight than LCD Steam Deck models

The purchase of the new versions will be available on the page https://store.steampowered.com/steamdeck starting from 7.00pm on 16 November 2023.