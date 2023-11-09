Surprisingly, Valve announced Steam Deck OLEDa new version of its console – portable PC that boasts on paper one superior quality screenone longer battery life and not only.

Among the new features of the new model, the OLED screen, fully compatible with HDR, clearly stands out, capable of providing superior image quality and brighter colours. Let’s talk about a panel from 7.4 inches (therefore slightly larger) with peak brightness of 1,000 nits and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The full specifications of Steam Deck OLED indicate the presence of many other new features in addition to those relating to the screen. For example, the new model will boast greater autonomy, thanks to the larger 50 Whr battery and the reduced consumption offered by the OLED screen. To be precise, we’re talking about 3 – 12 hours of use30 – 50% more than Steam Deck LCD.

Furthermore, we also find support for Wi-Fi 6e, which will guarantee faster downloads, and improved thermal management, thanks to a larger fan. Steam Deck OLED also boasts a weight of approximately 640 grams, 5% lighter than the previous model.

Steam Deck OLED will be available for purchase starting at 19:00 Italian on November 16th in two variants on the dedicated Steam page. It will be available in two versions, one with 512GB SSD and the other 1TB, let’s see the features in detail:

512GB OLED Steam Deck

Price: 549 dollars (price in euros currently not available, should be between 549 and 579 euros)

512GB NVMe SSD

1280 x 800 HDR OLED screen

6nm APU

Wi-Fi 6E

50 Whr battery; 3-12 hours of gameplay (depending on content)

45W power supply with 2.5m cable

Custody

Steam Profile Bundle

1TB OLED Steam Deck

Price: 679 euros

1TB NVMe SSD

1280 x 800 HDR OLED display with superior quality anti-glare etched glass

6nm APU

Wi-Fi 6E

50 Whr battery; 3-12 hours of gameplay (depending on content)

45W power supply with 2.5m cable

Case with removable lining

Steam Profile Bundle

Exclusive startup movie

Exclusive theme for the virtual keyboard

Furthermore, one was also announced Limited edition OLED Steam Deckwith a new color for the 1 TB version, which unfortunately will be available exclusively in the United States and Canada.