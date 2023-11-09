Surprisingly, Valve announced Steam Deck OLEDa new version of its console – portable PC that boasts on paper one superior quality screenone longer battery life and not only.
Among the new features of the new model, the OLED screen, fully compatible with HDR, clearly stands out, capable of providing superior image quality and brighter colours. Let’s talk about a panel from 7.4 inches (therefore slightly larger) with peak brightness of 1,000 nits and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The full specifications of Steam Deck OLED indicate the presence of many other new features in addition to those relating to the screen. For example, the new model will boast greater autonomy, thanks to the larger 50 Whr battery and the reduced consumption offered by the OLED screen. To be precise, we’re talking about 3 – 12 hours of use30 – 50% more than Steam Deck LCD.
Furthermore, we also find support for Wi-Fi 6e, which will guarantee faster downloads, and improved thermal management, thanks to a larger fan. Steam Deck OLED also boasts a weight of approximately 640 grams, 5% lighter than the previous model.
Steam Deck OLED will be available for purchase starting at 19:00 Italian on November 16th in two variants on the dedicated Steam page. It will be available in two versions, one with 512GB SSD and the other 1TB, let’s see the features in detail:
512GB OLED Steam Deck
- Price: 549 dollars (price in euros currently not available, should be between 549 and 579 euros)
-
512GB NVMe SSD
-
1280 x 800 HDR OLED screen
-
6nm APU
-
Wi-Fi 6E
-
50 Whr battery; 3-12 hours of gameplay (depending on content)
-
45W power supply with 2.5m cable
-
Custody
-
Steam Profile Bundle
1TB OLED Steam Deck
- Price: 679 euros
-
1TB NVMe SSD
-
1280 x 800 HDR OLED display with superior quality anti-glare etched glass
-
6nm APU
-
Wi-Fi 6E
-
50 Whr battery; 3-12 hours of gameplay (depending on content)
-
45W power supply with 2.5m cable
-
Case with removable lining
-
Steam Profile Bundle
-
Exclusive startup movie
-
Exclusive theme for the virtual keyboard
Furthermore, one was also announced Limited edition OLED Steam Deckwith a new color for the 1 TB version, which unfortunately will be available exclusively in the United States and Canada.
Steam Deck LCD drops in price, the 64 and 512 GB models will be discontinued
There are also important innovations for the old models. The 256GB Steam Deck LCD will drop in price permanently from 549 euros to 419 euros.
The 64GB and 512GB models will do out of production. The last stocks are available for purchase with a strong price reduction. Specifically, the 64 GB Steam Deck LCD is on sale for 369 euros, instead of 419 euros. While the 512 GB variant can be purchased for 469 euros, instead of 679 euros.
