Steam Deck OLED is the protagonist of a video comparison which highlights all the differences between the new model of the Valve handheld and the original version, equipped as we know with an LED screen.

The main distinctive element is obviously the OLED technology used for the display, which with the same resolution can boast greater brilliance and brightness, an extraordinary contrast with absolute blacks and better color rendering.

The screen size changes slightlygoing from 7 to 7.4 inches and adopting a refresh rate that reaches 90 Hz in the new model against the 60 Hz of the original Steam Deck.

As also underlined by the many positive reviews of Steam Deck OLED, the new version can also count on greater autonomy and at a slightly lower weight.