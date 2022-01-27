Announced during the summer, the Valve, Steam Deckfinally receives a launch date: the February 25. At around 7 p.m. (Italian time), Valve will begin emailing everyone who managed to place their reservations this summer. Users will be provided three days from the arrival of the email to complete the purchase, with consequent cancellation, and then move on to the next on the list, if the payment is not made.

The first units will be shipped around the 28th of the same month. The press will also receive their devices relatively quickly, with the review embargo expiring on the 25th.

In the meantime it will still be possible to read the first impressions from the press.

Source: Valve Street Gematsu