A new update applied to Steam Decks brings with it a very interesting novelty for users, especially those with limited internet connections: the possibility of directly transfer games from PC to the portable device.

While it was of course possible to use your Steam account on both PC and Steam Deck, previously it was not possible to directly transfer games from PC to device, forcing you to re-download the titles entirely of your library on Deck.

The direct transfer functionality is currently available on the latest beta version of the Steam Deck desktop client, after the first traces of it appeared in the code as early as last October. This avoids the need to re-download games you own in your library, saving time and data.

“Once a game is installed on one PC, all other PCs and Steam Decks can install or update that game by transferring files directly from the starting PC,” reads Valve’s official FAQ, which explains how the procedure can be faster and less cumbersome to carry out than a total new download.

Of course, if you have a particularly fast internet connection, the complete download may take even less time than a standard file transfer, but probably not many cases like this. Among the characteristics required to be able to carry out the transfer, Valve specifies that the starting PC must have the Steam client idle, i.e. without games running, the game must be released to the public (not a preload) and must be updated.

