Naturally, the Steam Deck screen does not allow a good emulation of Nintendo 3DS (and Nintendo DS), due to its small size, but the modder TyePower has decided to remedy this in his own way, attaching a second screen and then showcased his work on Reddit.

As you will know Steam Decks it's basically a PC inside the body of a portable console. So it's as versatile as any PC. It is to the point that a modders he turned it into a Nintendo 3DS complete with double screen.

It's actually impressive

TyePower also explained how he made this strange, but nevertheless fascinating, modification: he used a seven-inch portable screen and the kit Rolling Square Edge Pro.

Of course he put a lot of work into it, as he had to use mounting brackets and mount a separate battery to make it all work and at least comfortable to use. Of course the software used is not exactly legal. But it is clear that TyePower at least owns the original cartridge for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, otherwise it would never have shown it.

Generally speaking, Steam Deck is getting a lot of credit on the emulator scene, thanks mainly to software that greatly facilitates the life of those who love games of the past, such as EmuDeck.