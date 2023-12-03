Recently there has been talk about how Xbox wants to bring Game Pass to Nintendo Switch too, even if it was then specified that there are no plans in this regard, and many have wondered why Microsoft doesn’t also support Steam Deck in some way, where it is already You can play many of the titles available to subscribers.

Steam Decks it is an exceptional device that is becoming increasingly popular in the PC sector, so much so that it has been able to establish a real sub-market of portable PCs designed for gaming. However, some fans don’t like its closed nature too much, which makes it difficult to use clients other than Steam. In particular they would like to see support added to the Game Pass of Xbox.

The idea is that Microsoft reaches an agreement with Valve to distribute Game Pass via Steam, making it compatible with Linux as well. According to many it would be an obvious choice, given the playful nature of Steam Deck. The problem, according to others, would only be the risk for Microsoft that a Steam version would cannibalize its own application, considering the success of Valve’s platform in the PC context.

It must be said that there is actually already a way to use Game Pass on Steam Deck, even if it is a little complicated, particularly for the average user. For a real diffusion of the service on the platform, there is a need for official support.

It must be said that there are many subscription services not officially supported by Steam Deck that players would like to see run on it, such as GeForce Now by Nvidia. However, they too can be used with a bit of fiddling with the device. We’ll see if the platform will be more friendly towards third parties in the future.