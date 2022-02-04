February 25 is not just the day dedicated to Elden Ring but also a Steam Deck, the new Valve handheld console. So you have about twenty days to get in shape, since the new laptop is simply huge.

This information comes from the youtuber Cary Golombwho having the preview console available, has seen fit to compare it with some of his peers, such as Nintendo Switch OLED, PlayStation Vita and the Wii U controller. Unfortunately, the Game Gear is missing, but we can still see how Steam Deck is quite another category compared to other consoles, which could turn the concept of “portable” into an oxymoron.

Here? S the #steamdeck next to the Switch OLED. pic.twitter.com/kbGF9exbe0 – Cary Golomb (@carygolomb) February 4, 2022

#SteamDeck next to a Wii U Controller pic.twitter.com/5v2OZUVv4R – Cary Golomb (@carygolomb) February 4, 2022

At this point it would also be interesting to understand its weight, which if badly distributed, could create big problems for long gaming sessions. Ergonomics is a serious matter and as much as you are joking about it, the generous dimensions are not always a bad thing: every object must “fit” like a glove, regardless of its shape and mass and in Valve, they certainly have evaluated everything with extreme precision. Hopefully at least.

