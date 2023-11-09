In addition to the new OLED variant, Valve has announced important news for the old models Steam Deck with LCD screenwith the 256GB version who suffered a permanent price cutwhile the 64GB and 512GB ones are discontinued, with the remaining stocks that will be available with a rather interesting price reduction.

We had already talked about it in the news of the announcement of Steam Deck OLED, but we thought it was right to also give the right space to these important changes in Valve’s handle line-up, considering it is on the wish list of many players and readers .

Let’s start with Steam Deck LCD with 256 GB NVMe SSD, which from now on will be available at the price of 419 euros instead of 549 euroswith a reduction of almost 24%.

In short, a price that could appeal to many players who perhaps are not interested in the innovations introduced by the variant with OLED screen and simply want a portable device to access their library at a relatively low price.