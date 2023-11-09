In addition to the new OLED variant, Valve has announced important news for the old models Steam Deck with LCD screenwith the 256GB version who suffered a permanent price cutwhile the 64GB and 512GB ones are discontinued, with the remaining stocks that will be available with a rather interesting price reduction.
We had already talked about it in the news of the announcement of Steam Deck OLED, but we thought it was right to also give the right space to these important changes in Valve’s handle line-up, considering it is on the wish list of many players and readers .
Let’s start with Steam Deck LCD with 256 GB NVMe SSD, which from now on will be available at the price of 419 euros instead of 549 euroswith a reduction of almost 24%.
In short, a price that could appeal to many players who perhaps are not interested in the innovations introduced by the variant with OLED screen and simply want a portable device to access their library at a relatively low price.
Steam Deck: the 64GB and 512GB LCD models will soon disappear from the market
As mentioned at the beginning, the other major news for the Steam Deck LCD screen models is that soon i 64 GB and 512 GB models will disappear from the market.
If you are interested in one of these variants, the good news is that the remaining units will be on sale at discounted price while stocks last. To be precise, the Steam Deck LCD goes from 419 to 369 euros, while the 512 GB one has permanently dropped from 679 to 469 euros.
Also in this case we are talking about certainly interesting prices, but we reiterate that these two models are practically out of production, so the residual stocks could run out quickly.
