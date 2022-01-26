Customers of Valve’s portable hardware will have to keep an eye on email to get hold of it.

Finally! And as promised, without further delay. Valve has confirmed a few minutes ago that there will be no more waiting for Steam Deck: the portable hardware of the American company will begin to reach buyers from this February 28th. Three days before, on February 25, the first emails for those who made their corresponding reservation months ago.

Valve hopes to be able to distribute Steam Deck shipments every week“Customers will have three days (72 hours) to make the purchase from the date they receive the email to start the order. After that period, the reservation will be transferred to the next person in the queue. The first units will start shipping to customers from the 28th and we plan to continue sending emails to start orders every week”, explain the parents of Half-Life and DOTA 2 in a statement.

In addition, the company led by Gabe Newell has committed to sending units to the media in order to do a complete analysis of the device. Starting on February 25, users will be able to find out what the press thinks of Valve’s new hardware bet. “Meanwhile, we’re tying up the last loose ends and giving the final touches”, we can read in the note.

Invitations will start sending out shortly after 19:00 (UTC+1) on February 25.



Emails to initiate the order are sent in the same order in which the reservations were made.



It is only possible to order the Steam Deck model reserved at the time .



. The pre-order deposit is applied to the final price of the Steam Deck, and shipping costs are included. For the most curious, Valve has shared several details:

At the moment there are no more details about when new shipments will go on sale for those who did not reserve the portable hardware at the time.

From Valve they continue to work to have everything ready for its release, and that includes a new save system to continue the game on PC without leaving Steam Deck, as well as a verification label in the store so that each user is sure if a video game runs correctly on the Deck. You can delve deeper into the device in this special with 44 Steam Deck keys.

