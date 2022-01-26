Steam Deck will arrive on February 25. The confirmation of Valve arrives, which after the slight delay puts the point on when users will be able to order their own portable console, with shipments departing starting from the 28th of the same month.

The console pre-order will be via an email issued by Valve, with a $ 5 deposit that will be deducted from the final price. We also know that the Decks provided to the press are about to be shipped, with an embargo also scheduled for February 25th. The latest development and production details are still missing and Valve will be ready to release the whole thing.

