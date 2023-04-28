Apparently Steam Decks is used byarmy of Ukraine to control from the distance of machine gun turrets to repel Russia’s encroachment on the territory.

The news was reported on various local portals with some images and videos that immortalize these instruments of death, called “Sablya”. According to the description offered, these are precisely turrets on which various models of machine guns can be mounted. They can be maneuvered up to 500 meters away with remote commands to monitor their status, aim and fire, thus keeping the user safe. Apparently the Valve laptop is used for remote controls, as we can see in the post below. Steam Deck is a PC after all, so it should be relatively easy to install one remote control software of these turrets, thus transforming it into the perfect controller to operate them.

However, the remote control interface of the Sablya turrets is not shown in the images and videos that are circulating on the net, we suppose because it is a military secret of the Ukrainian army.