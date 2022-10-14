When you have spent more than six hundred euros to buy Steam Deck, what did you immediately think? If you too wanted to turn it into a Game Boyyou have been satisfied, because it is now possible to use it as such thanks to a PC accessory called GB Operator. Attention, we are not talking about classic emulation, but about a device that connects to the Deck (or to any PC) and allows you to read Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance cartridges.

Epilogue, the creator of GB Operator, has posted a tweet to announce the compatibility of the device with Steam Deck, also showing an image with Mario Kart: Super Circuit for the Game Boy Advance run on Valve’s portable hybrid.

In the tweet we can read: “It’s official: have fun with the cartridges of your childhood on the Steam Deck! Today in the office we verified that GB Operator and the Operator app are compatible with Steam OS and run flawlessly on the Steam Deck. This makes the experience fun and portable and we are delighted to support it. “

In a tweet in response to a gamer enthusiastic about the novelty, Epilogue also confirmed that it is working to make cartridges for Super Nintendowhich should arrive as soon as possible.

If you are interested, GB Operator is purchasable from the official Epilogue website for $ 49.