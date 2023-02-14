Steam Decks it is the well-known console from Valve which has now made its appearance on the market for a fair amount of time. It’s a hybrid between portable console and PC and the potential of the machine is nothing short of sensational. In fact, it has already conquered many players who use it on a daily basis. But today we are here to warn you, in case you own the car you don’t have to apply a certain mod at alland here’s why!

Steam Deck: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Install the RGB Mod!

Steam Deck has caused some concern among buyers from the very beginning. After all, the policy that the company has shown towards its non-successful products is to abandon them and make them end up in oblivion (such as the Steam Controller). Anyway, Steam Deck is selling very wellee the company has shared many technical specifications opening their product to home modifications and much more. In light of this, a really sensational mod has been circulating lately that sees being applied numerous LEDs on the back of the car. A functionally useless gem but visually excellent. Obviously, the installation involves the opening of the Steam Deck, a factor that should always make users think.

In any case, someone has already tried to launch into such a modification and some rather alarmist testimonies are circulating on Reddit. In particular, one user noticed major motherboard problems after applying the leds.

#RGBDeck is assembled! #OpenRGB is working! @jsauxofficial cover installed! This looks epic! Thanks to @MsWUBBSY and all the other people involved with the RGB mod for helping and inspiring me to make this happen! Thanks to @jsauxofficial for sending me the custom cover! pic.twitter.com/A3Y6ZKZDDh — Adam (@[email protected]) (@CalcProgrammer1) February 6, 2023

Going in order, the mod that takes the name of RGB Deck boasts a free software which is called OpenRGB able to manually configure the LEDs. Adam Honse, who is precisely the developer of OpenRGB, however, has released a statement that aims to warn users about the possibility that RGBDeck irreparably damage the motherboard. Some tests have been carried out and apparently a small component would be the cause of what we are reporting:

“This component does not really like the higher current demand of the internal USB connector between the motherboard and the controller PCB, equal to about 5V and within a few days it will start causing problems first with the LEDs and the controller and then stop working completely ”

Also, it seems that another component on the motherboard could also fail causing further problems – this is the component that should be taken care of. cut the 5V to the controller board when your Steam Deck is in sleep mode. By not cutting the current flow, the machine will obviously suffer a significant battery drain. Finally, the man commented:

“It is clear that there is a need to find a new power source for 5V that is able to handle a higher current”.

In short, for the moment our advice is to wait for an adequate solution to be found. The risks are really many and probably even in the event of a guarantee, Valve would not cover damage caused by modding practices not authorized by the company itself. Surely we will keep you informed in case there are future new news on this and many other topics!

Speaking of Steam, you know that it will also be present in chromebooks!