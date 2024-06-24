Steam sales they will arrive on Thursday 27 June, but Valve has decided to somehow anticipate them discounting Steam Deck . In particular, the 64GB variant is offered at 313.65 euros (instead of €369), while the 512GB edition at 398.65 euros (instead of €469). So a 15% discount was applied to both models. The offer will be valid until 7:00 pm (Italian time) on July 11th. Or while supplies last.

While supplies last

The most attractive offer it is certainly that of the LCD model with 512GB NVMe SSD, which boasts a 1280 x 800 LCD screen with 7-inch anti-reflective etched glass, a refresh rate of up to 60 Hz, Wi-Fi 5, a 40 W/h battery that guarantees 2-8 hours of gameplay (depending on the game chosen), a 45W power supply with 1.5m cable, a case and the Steam profile bundle.

Steam Deck with the system booted

The model with 64GB SSD does not have anti-reflective glass, but otherwise has identical features to the other. Obviously the smaller amount of space can be felt, also because some games are so big that you won’t be able to fit them into 64GB. You can always buy a Micro SD card to expand the available space.

For all other details on the offers, we refer you on the Steam Deck sales page, without of course forgetting that there are also other models to choose from: 256GB LCD at €419, 512GB OLED at €569 and 1TB OLED at €679. Unfortunately these models do not benefit from any discount. In fact, Valve has put out an offer only those that have gone out of productionas clearly stated on the Steam Deck page: “The 64 GB and 512 GB Steam Deck LCD models will be phased out and will be available while supplies last.”