Valve recently announced Steam Deck OLED and is pushing to “get rid” of the stock of some memory cuts of the base model, which is also offered at a discounted price. These models were a success and have been capable of selling “multiple millions” of units. The information comes from Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais, designers at Valve, who however did not indicate in detail the number of units sold.

In any case, we can make some considerations. In fact, we know that inOctober 2022David Edmundson of KDE – an open source community that created the desktop user interface used in SteamOS – revealed that Valve has shipped over 1 million units of its device.

Simon Carless of GameDiscoverCo states that Steam Deck sales estimates are between three and four million. Not too dissimilarly, according to a report from research firm Omdia, Steam Deck will surpass three million during 2023.

Considering that Valve’s designers claim “multiple millions”, it is believable that the figures are around three million units. Obviously these are always estimates, not official data.