For all users who have ordered Steam Deck today could be a special day. Valve has in fact sent an email to those who have booked the laptop, announcing production increases and order fulfillment by 2022. For some, Christmas will come sooner, since deliveries are expected earlier than the estimated date.

“Bye! We are pleased to announce that we will be able to meet demand sooner than expected for all customers queued to book. Many of the supply chain deficiencies that have affected Steam Deck are being resolved and we are continuing to increase production, so we are able to produce more Decks faster than ever.”

“Starting today, we have updated the pre-order windows and everyone who is currently in the pre-order queue will receive the Steam Deck email this year. Many customers who were in the ‘Q4 or later’ window were anticipated to the ‘Q3 (July-September)’ window. All the others have now definitively entered the ‘Q4 (October-December)’ window.”

“From now on, new bookings will be placed in group Q4, but if these queues fill up, bookings will be postponed to the next quarter. To find out your booking window, visit this site while logged in.”

“We are delighted to be able to get Steam Decks into customers’ hands faster than expected. It has been great to see all the feedback, positive impressions and wonderful things customers are doing with their Steam Decks. We look forward to seeing more in the months to come.”

Source: Steam