Some great news has arrived for anyone who can’t wait to get their hands on one Steam Deck. Valve has announced that everyone who is in the reservation queue will receive the portable console-PC by the end of 2022 in some cases even ahead of schedule.

With an update published on Steam, Valve explains that supply chain problems are being resolved and for this reason it has stepped up the production of Steam Deck. Consequently they were anticipate delivery forecasts for many customers from “Q4 and beyond” to Q3 (July-September), while all the others have entered the “Q4” window (October – December) permanently.

Those who try to enter the pre-order queue now will also be placed in the Q4 window, at least as long as there is space, which means they will receive Steam Deck by the end of the year.

“Many of the supply chain deficiencies that have affected Steam Decks are being resolved and we are continuing to ramp up production, so we are able to produce more Decks faster than ever.“, reads Valve’s post.

“Starting today, we have updated the pre-order windows and everyone who is currently in the pre-order queue will receive the Steam Deck email this year. Many customers who were in the “Q4 or later” window were anticipated to the “Q3 (July-September)” window. All the others have now entered the “Q4 (October-December)” window permanently.



“From now on, new bookings will be placed in group Q4, but if these queues fill up, bookings will roll over to the next quarter. To find out your booking window, visit this site while logged in.”

Meanwhile, there are now over 4,000 Steam Deck “Verified” and “Playable” games.