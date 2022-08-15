SteamDB has updated the sales figures and it is revealed that the Valve, Steam Deckis the best-selling product on Steam.

The ranking takes into account hardware and software, and in second and third position we find the appreciated Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac / Nixxes.

The remastered version of Spider-Man takes two places in the top 10 because the platform seems to classify pre-orders and copies placed after release differently.

The same goes for Cult of the Lamb, which occupies positions 4 and 6.

Below, you can see the top 10:

Steam Deck Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Cult of the Lamb Farthest Frontier Cult of the Lamb Two Point Campus Stray Cyberpunk 2077 Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2

For those wishing to know more about Spider-Man for PC, our review is available on the pages of Eurogamer.it.

Source: SteamDB.