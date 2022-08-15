SteamDB has updated the sales figures and it is revealed that the Valve, Steam Deckis the best-selling product on Steam.
The ranking takes into account hardware and software, and in second and third position we find the appreciated Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac / Nixxes.
The remastered version of Spider-Man takes two places in the top 10 because the platform seems to classify pre-orders and copies placed after release differently.
The same goes for Cult of the Lamb, which occupies positions 4 and 6.
Below, you can see the top 10:
- Steam Deck
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Cult of the Lamb
- Farthest Frontier
- Cult of the Lamb
- Two Point Campus
- Stray
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2
For those wishing to know more about Spider-Man for PC, our review is available on the pages of Eurogamer.it.
Source: SteamDB.
