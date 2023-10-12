Soon Diablo 4 will enter the circle of games with status “Verified” Of Steam Decksthat is, they run smoothly on the device without any compatibility problems or particular critical issues.

The confirmation came from Adam Fletcher, global community director at Blizzard, who revealed that Diablo 4 will obtain Verified status to coincide with the launch of the game on Steam and the start of the Season of Blood, both set for Tuesday 17 October 2023.

“We have received some questions regarding Verified status on Steam Deck. We can safely say that Diablo 4 will be a Verified game on Steam Deck starting next Tuesday with the game’s launch on Steam and the start of Season of Blood.”