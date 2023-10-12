Soon Diablo 4 will enter the circle of games with status “Verified” Of Steam Decksthat is, they run smoothly on the device without any compatibility problems or particular critical issues.
The confirmation came from Adam Fletcher, global community director at Blizzard, who revealed that Diablo 4 will obtain Verified status to coincide with the launch of the game on Steam and the start of the Season of Blood, both set for Tuesday 17 October 2023.
“We have received some questions regarding Verified status on Steam Deck. We can safely say that Diablo 4 will be a Verified game on Steam Deck starting next Tuesday with the game’s launch on Steam and the start of Season of Blood.”
Lots of new features coming next week
As mentioned at the beginning, the Verified status on Steam Deck and the launch of the Steam version are just some of the many new features arriving next week for Diablo 4. The start of the Season of Blood, which will introduce new missions and vampire powers, will be accompanied by patch 1.2.0 which will add five new bosses and will satisfy some of the community’s wishes, improving the maneuverability of mounts and inventory management, as well as speeding up the time to reach the maximum level.
Furthermore, Blizzard developers have revealed what they have planned for update 1.2.1, which will include the reset of the Board of Excellence and the training dummies to test their builds in peace.
