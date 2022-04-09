Valve’s new hardware hit the market on February 28 as a portable console with a PC soul.

It’s been more than one month since the expected console valve laptop began to arrive at the houses of its first buyers. Steam Deck officially hit the market last February 28th and since then it has set as one of its main objectives to increase the number of video games verified for its hardware.

We talk about over 2,000 verified games In just a month, however, this has not been the only improvement that the laptop has received since its launch. Valve has published a complete list on the official website of Steam, where he reviews all the improvements and news that have come to Steam Deck.

Advances in support for anti-cheat systems : There is more and more access to games that use anti-cheat technology, already being compatible with Anti-Cheat and BattlEye. Elden Ring and Apex Legends are two of the games that are taking advantage of these improvements.



: There is more and more access to games that use anti-cheat technology, already being compatible with Anti-Cheat and BattlEye. Elden Ring and Apex Legends are two of the games that are taking advantage of these improvements. Steam store and library – Steam store is more responsive and faster on Steam Deck, as well as adding tags and other features.



– Steam store is more responsive and faster on Steam Deck, as well as adding tags and other features. Access to games outside of Steam – Users can now access Xbox Cloud Gaming through the Microsoft Edge browser.



– Users can now access Xbox Cloud Gaming through the Microsoft Edge browser. Keyboard – The keyboard has been improved since launch with options like using dual trackpads for typing. Dynamic themes have also been added.



– The keyboard has been improved since launch with options like using dual trackpads for typing. Dynamic themes have also been added. Battery – Added the ability to reduce frame rate to 15 FPS, TDP (Processor Power) adjustments, GPU Clock Control and FSR (Display Resizing), to maximize battery optimization.



– Added the ability to reduce frame rate to 15 FPS, TDP (Processor Power) adjustments, GPU Clock Control and FSR (Display Resizing), to maximize battery optimization. Windows: We can now install Windows 10, although the drivers are not yet finished. See also Trailer and release date for The Artful Escape on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch (Switch, PS4, PS5)

Valve has also set its sights on the future and promise to keep improving the experience of its users. To achieve this, the company has not stopped asking the community for help through user opinions, remembering that we can report errors through the quick access button, in the Help section.

