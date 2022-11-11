Nowadays, Steam Deck is a console that can be considered as a pc to carry that is much more compact than Laptop Gamer, and it is that it plays all kinds of titles, from the most demanding to the non-demanding ones. For that reason, the product has no competition, or at least that is what was thought until recently.

The brand Pimax which is known for making high-end VR headsets with huge fields of view has just announced one of its most ambitious launches yet. This seems to be some kind of Steam Deck but with the ability to handle AR and VR games. This bears the name of Primax Portal.

The apparatus was shown during the presentation Frontier 2022 and is sold as the world’s first metaverse entertainment system. If it can achieve everything the company suggests, it would be a versatile gaming machine. Well, today there are no consoles that include a virtual reality system, of course the PSVR2 But it’s not a factory thing.

The main body is a type construction switch which features a central screen with magnetic controls on each side. The 5.5-inch HDR display is no joke, with 4k resolution running at a 144Hz refresh rate.

A spec sheet also mentions the Snapdragon XR2, which has been an impressive VR chip. It also has interchangeable modules like battery packs or 5G cellular link, and low latency as well as compatibility with game streaming apps.

Primax Portal Portal will be on the market from $299 USD and the most expensive version is currently listed at $599. It doesn’t have a release date yet.

via: pc gamer