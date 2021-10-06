It is not yet known when it is Steam Deck will come out but at least, new details and above all gameplay are starting to come out on this laptop that has caused so much discussion. It is the same Twitter account of The Witcher that reports a small video dedicated to the Valve console, starring The Witcher III: Wild Hunt.

The gameplay unfortunately is not live, since the focus seems to go towards portability and power, given that however it seems that the title runs smoothly, smoothly and probably at maximum resolution. After all, Steam Deck certainly has the hardware to run a 2015 title, which, however expensive it may be, is already six years old on its back.

Open a portal into the world and play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt wherever you go once Steam Deck is out! Check out the footage of the current-gen version of the game running on Steam Deck? pic.twitter.com/3IdIC2zGZJ – The Witcher (@witchergame) October 6, 2021

The Witcher III is one of CD ProjeKt RED’s masterpieces before the Cyberpunk 2077 mess and is still a pretty sight today. It remains to be seen how an action-RPG can be played with a very small screen, which has created some problems on the Switch. The superior rendering quality, however, should compensate for the overall visual quality, although much more is expected from Steam Deck.