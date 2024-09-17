Like every Tuesday morning, the Steam’s best-selling games and hardware rankings of the last week. We find ourselves once again in first place Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2which last week had dethroned Black Myth: Wukongnow in third place.

After weeks he returns to the podium Steam Deckto be precise in second place. Most likely, the credit for this goes largely to the recent promotions launched by Valvewhich will allow you to purchase the handheld in the 64 GB and 512 GB LCD variants until September 26, benefiting from a discount of 15% and 25% respectively. And apparently, many have taken advantage of it.