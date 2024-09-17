Like every Tuesday morning, the Steam’s best-selling games and hardware rankings of the last week. We find ourselves once again in first place Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2which last week had dethroned Black Myth: Wukongnow in third place.
After weeks he returns to the podium Steam Deckto be precise in second place. Most likely, the credit for this goes largely to the recent promotions launched by Valvewhich will allow you to purchase the handheld in the 64 GB and 512 GB LCD variants until September 26, benefiting from a discount of 15% and 25% respectively. And apparently, many have taken advantage of it.
Lots of games on sale in Steam’s top 10
The ranking includes the latest releases from the last few weeks, with NBA 2K25 coming in at number four, while Satisfactory takes sixth place. For the it’s a bit of a mirror of the latest offerings launched on the store by Ubisoft, Sony and Microsoft, with games like Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, The Crew 2 and Forza Horizon 5 returning to the top ten.
Let’s see the Steam ranking of the week of September 10-17:
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2
-
Steam Deck
-
Black Myth: Wukong
-
NBA 2K25
-
Forza Horizon 4
-
Satisfactory
-
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
-
The Crew 2
-
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
-
Forza Horizon 5
#Steam #Deck #climbs #top #Steam #charts #discounts #launched #Valve
Leave a Reply