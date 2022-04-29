Recently, the players of Steam Deck have found that some games were not installable on the platform. It was initially unclear what was going on and some assumed that the developers were blocking the use of games on the console but, in an email sent to PC Gamer, Valve confirmed that the case in question was a Steam backend problemnot an intentional configuration by the game authors.

“Prior to the launch of Deck, we added a feature to allow developers to label certain content as relevant only to Deck’s customers,” Valve said. “This would allow developers to automatically provide a different default graphics configuration on Deck, for example. There was a technical problem with the way this feature was made available, and so sadly some content was wrongly labeled as the opposite of themselves (“deliver this content to every customer * not * on a Deck”: the * not * shouldn’t be there ). ”

“Since then we have updated this feature so that developers can no longer accidentally activate this state. For all games that are in an ‘uninstallable’ state, we are working with partners to resolve the issue. ”

Steam Deck

Finally, we leave you to our article dedicated to Steam Deck: the first hot impressions on Valve’s portable PC-console.