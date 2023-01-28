Dbrand launched Switch decksa skin with case that transforms Steam Decks in Nintendo Switch, at least in coloring. The functions of the console obviously remain the same.

It should be noted that the official website of the skin and cover manufacturers jokes about the combination by showing a Steam Deck … detached, as if to imitate the hybrid nature of the Nintendo console. Of course don’t do it, as Dbrand herself said, because it’s just an advertising move.

You can’t detach the controls from the Steam Deck, even with the Nintendo Switch skin

The slogan with which the skin is sold is also nice: “The closest thing to Nintendo Switch Pro“, which precedes a criticism in the trade press and a teasing of Nintendo’s lawyers: “For years, numerous blogs have led millions of people to believe that a “Switch Pro” was just around the corner. One Switch Lite and one Switch OLED later, we decided to fix the problem ourselves. After stocking up on ammo, our lawyers told us they’d rather see us abandon the mercenary plot and return to shameless plagiarism. Unfortunately for the editors, we know how to multitask.”

If you are interested, you can buy Switchdeck for $49.95, you get: the front skin, the back skin, 2 trackpad skins, a microfiber cloth.