The portable console market has become quite popular today, since several computer companies have released their own device such as Asus, Razer, Lenovo, among others, but who we can attribute the beginning of the trend to is Valve with his Steam Deck. At the moment it is a fairly sought-after device, although also a little expensive, and the latter seems to be about to change shortly after the start of the summer sales of the company with a game store. PC.

It has been confirmed that from this moment until the July 11people who want to acquire the different models of Steam Deck They will have 15% on the one they prefer, so users should not waste time if they were waiting for discounts to get theirs. The most curious thing about the whole topic is that now the most economical model based on the discount is costing cheaper than a nintendo switch of $300 USD.

To be clearer, if the user wants to buy a 64GB Steam Deckhe will take it neither more nor less than $297 USD, a not so big difference, but in the end it is three dollars that the consumer will be saving, and if they already have a Valve account with games, they will not have to make additional purchases other than enjoying their library. It is worth mentioning that not all titles are compatible, so you have to verify that on the company’s official website.

Here is the description of the console:

The Steam Deck is a portable video game console developed by Valve Corporation. Designed for playing PC video games in a portable format, the Steam Deck offers a gaming PC-like experience, but in a compact, portable device. It allows gamers to take their PC games anywhere, with the ability to connect the device to a larger screen for a more traditional experience when needed. Its ergonomic design and hardware capabilities make it an attractive option for both casual gamers and PC gaming enthusiasts.

Remember that there will also be a special summer sale of Steamthis will be carried out June 27 to July 11.

Via: Kotaku

Author’s note: I want one of these so I can play the entire Kingdom Hearts franchise, but at the moment I’m saving in case the Switch 2 date comes out of the blue, so first I’ll wait for Nintendo to say something about it.