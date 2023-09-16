To be precise, these are the offers available:

To celebrate Steam’s 20th anniversary, Valve has launched some promotions on Steam Decks with discounts ranging from 10% to 20% depending on the model chosen and also on the Docking Station.

Offers valid for a short time

If these promotions appeal to you, you can proceed with the purchase via the dedicated Steam Deck page, at this address.

In particular, we would like to point out that the 250GB and 512GB models are currently at the historical minimum price (excluding consoles refurbished by Valve). Keep in mind that the offers will be valid until September 21stso if you are interested, take advantage of it while you still have time.